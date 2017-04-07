Cape Town, anti-Zuma march prompts road closures

Thousands of people are expected to join a march to Parliament in Cape Town on Friday to call on President Jacob Zuma to step down.

Calls from civil society are mounting for the President to resign.

The march, taking place under the auspices of Voices to Save SA, will start at noon from Kaizergracht.

Several roads in the CBD will be closed.

The City of Cape Town has granted permission for 8 000 people to march from Kaizergracht down Adderley, Spin and Plein streets to Parliament.

A mass motorbike ride from N1 City in Goodwood is set to join the marchers and the Democratic Alliance will also gather at the City Hall.

Permission has also been granted for smaller events such as a human chain in Durbanville, as well as a protest by the ACDP in Atlantis.

The city’s Safety and Security services will assist police in regulating the gatherings and to close off roads along the route.

[Source: SABC News]

Comments

comments