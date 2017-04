A 48-year-old Cape Town father, Maro Cavadias, who is accused of murdering his three year-old twins, is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The lifeless bodies of the little girl and boy were found in Cavadias’ holiday home in Hout Bay last week by their mother.

He was hospitalized after he allegedly tried to commit suicide after his arrest.

The cause of the twins’ death is yet to be determined and police are investigating.

[Source: SABC]

