Cape Town girl found after allegedly being abducted by ‘promoter’

An 8-year-old Cape Town girl alleged to have been abducted on Saturday has been found and taken to hospital for a medical examination, Western Cape police have confirmed.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said detectives were investigating after the girl was abducted at about 18:00 in the Goodwood area.

“According to information at hand, the child was abducted from a family friend who was walking with her. [It is alleged that a] man approached them and told the family friend that he was doing a promotion and the child fit the profile.”

Police earlier said the suspect had told the family friend that he was doing a promotion for Edgars.

“She then walked with him to N1 City Mall. On the way, the suspect gave the complainant money to buy cold drinks at a filling station.

“When she returned, he told the complainant to wait for a taxi which will take her home to fetch another child for the promotion.”

The suspect then reportedly walked off with the girl.

The family friend later arrived at the mall and found that Edgars was closed.

Rwexana said the child was found on Sunday afternoon at her family home in Bishop Lavis and taken for medical attention.

Police were investigating a case of abduction.

“We appeal to the community to protect children from strangers and also educate children about stranger danger,” Rwexana said.

[SOURCE: News24]

