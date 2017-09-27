Cape Town injects millions to improve air quality

The City of Cape Town has invested more than R1 million in its Air Quality Management Unit.

It operates through the Specialised Environmental Health Department, helps to monitor and measure the air of 13 community stations across the Metro.

Mayoral Committee Member for Safety, JP Smith says recent data from areas such as Wallacedene, Khayelitsha, Goodwood and Bellville South has shown the City’s air quality is better than that of most Metros.

“The City of Cape Town has committed R1.2-million to procuring additional air quality in the current financial year. This planned expenditure comes at the back of nearly R1.5-million spent in the last financial year. Our City Scientific Services everyday analyses the samples of ambient air quality through a network of 13 communities base monitoring stations. And in fact we are slowly winning the battle against air quality pollution and problems.”

