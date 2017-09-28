Cape Town Leadership Conference set to Inspire

On Saturday, 30th September, all roads will lead to the Baxter Theatre where some of South

Africa’s inspiring leaders will share their recipe of success at the AccidentalMuslims.com

Leadership Conference, themed “Live with Purpose.” AccidentalMuslims.com is a movement whereby current and future leaders, in their respective professional and social fields, inspires others to live with purpose. The not for profit initiative is the brainchild of Cape Town-based Zaheer Parker and Khalil Aleker.

“The conference will bring together a diverse range of speakers from all walks of life who will share

their personal stories of failure and success in the hope of leaving audience members inspired and

motivated to make a difference in their communities,” Aleker explained.

The AccidentalMuslims.com Leadership Conference, in partnership with Old Mutual, is not a Muslims only

event and is open to all.

“One of the reasons why we started AccidentalMuslim.com was to remind ourselves to live with

intentionality; to have this drive to reliase your true potential in life and to ulitmately live with

purpose,” Parker said.

“We are living in a world of amongst others racism and corruption which has become divisive factors

in communities. Our youth are bombarded by negative media. We invite everyone to attend our

gathering you would be able to connect and network with like-minded professionals.”

Confirmed speakers for the AccidentalMuslims.com Leadership Conference include:

-Shafiq Morton, VOC presenter, photo-journalist and author

-Mustaq Brey, Business Leader & Philanthropist

-Fatima Jakoet, SAA Pilot

-Yaaseen Barnes, Comedian and Media Personality

-Lois Strachan, Author & Inspirational Speaker

-Bilqees Omar, Chartered Accountant & Mompreneur

-Saliegh Salaam Portfolio Manager, Old Mutual Investment Group

-Fareed Behardien Founder of the award-winning blog: LeaveTheCouch.com

“We handpicked speakers that have phenomenal stories; top leaders in their respective fields. We

have recruited leaders in the field of entrepreneurship, media, investment, engineering, community

development, and even kung fu,” Aleker added.

Tickets are now on sale at a cost of R300 and can be purchased via Computicket and in store at

selected Shoprite and Checkers outlets.

Parker urged members of the public to get their tickets soon as only a limited number of seats are

available for the AccidentalMuslims.com Leadership Conference.

“Although this event will showcase some of the best talent and leaders from the South African

Muslim community, we hope that this event will help build bridges and inspire audience members to

go forth and find their own story, to live with purpose and to be of benefit to society as a whole.”

Accidentalmuslims.com is a self-funded organisation – which started in July 2016 as a podcast series.

As they have grown, they have incorporated a video element to their product, and the episodes and

videos have been viewed in more than 95 countries. To date, they have interviewed over 30 current

and future leaders.

For more information visit www.accidentalmuslims.com.

