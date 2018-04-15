Cape Town man drowns in Kleinmond

A Cape Town man drowned in Kleinmond on Saturday afternoon, despite concerted efforts by a bystander to save his life.

National Sea Rescue Institute Hermanus duty coxswain Stephen Malherbe said in a statement the man was declared dead following extensive CPR efforts after a swimmer retrieved him from the surf.

The NSRI, police, ER24 and provincial emergency medical services responded to multiple eye-witness reports of a drowning in progress after the 63-year-old Table View man was swept off the rocks and was seen to be in difficulty, Malherbe said.

“Alec Mackenzie, 30, from Somerset West who was nearby at the time, heard of the incident and grabbed his diving gear and a bystanders body board. He launched into the surf and reached the casualty about 200 meters off-shore floating face down in the water.

“He was able to get the [man]onto the body board and then drifted with the surf currents until the NSRI sea rescue craft reached them.”

Both were taken aboard and CPR efforts were initiated on the man.

“On reaching the Kleinmond slip-way, NSRI medics and paramedics continued with CPR efforts. The man was transported to hospital by EMS ambulance with CPR efforts continuing. NSRI paramedics went in the ambulance to hospital assisting the EMS paramedics with the ongoing CPR efforts which were continued in hospital.”

The man was later declared dead.

[Source: News24]

