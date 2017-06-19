Cape Town pair appear on drug and abalone charges

A man and women both aged 23 are expected to appear in the Parow Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town, Western Cape on charges of dealing in drugs.

The pair was arrested on Thursday during a sting operation at a house in Oostersee, where police found and seized variety of drugs, including, ecstasy and methadone as well as cash.

Police spokesperson, Noloyiso Rwexana, says an agent was employed to conduct a drug transaction at their property in Drommedaris street. She says once the transaction was concluded, various police units swooped on the house, recovered the R40 000 used in the operation, and arrested the couple.

Meanwhile, two other people are expected to appear in the Beaufort West Magistrate’s Court on Monday after they were caught in the Karoo town with a multi-million rand consignment of abalone.

Police spokesperson, Malcolm Pojie, says police members on routine patrol early on Sunday morning, noticed a five ton truck in Donkin road. Upon searching the vehicle they found 155 bags of frozen abalone as well as approximately R20 000 pieces of dried abalone.

Inspectors of the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries confiscated the abalone and the suspects who are aged 37 and 33 respectively, were arrested.

