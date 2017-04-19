Cape Town reaches water saving target

The City of Cape Town in the Western Cape says it has reached its water savings target of 700 million litres per day for the first time.

The city says consumption dropped to 685 million litres per day last week. However, says while the savings are encouraging, dam levels have dropped to just under 24%.

Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Energy, Xanthea Limberg says, “We have intensified water restrictions, we have also lowered water pressure within our reticulation system, and we have targeted high consumers and even though we receive lots of unhappy and unpopular remarks as a result of that, I believe that it has worked, and it has worked as a result of the fact that we have sustained our communication campaign throughout the city.”

