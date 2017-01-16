Cape Town residents urged to report misuse of water

The City of Cape Town has urged residents to report anyone contravening the city’s level three water restrictions.

Spokesperson Simon Maytham says the City’s Water Inspectorate issued one fine to the value of R2000 during a Blitz Operation carried out this week.

Maytham says the operation highlighted the difficulty of catching those who contravene the water restrictions.

He says the City is developing a methodology whereby excessive water use can be identified.

“The city is stepping up it is enforcement efforts, but this is one of our many responsibilities. A careful balancing act in terms of our resources is vital to ensure the city continues to run smoothly in all respects. Given that the city supplies water to close to 10 million customers we are simply unable to police all water use infringements. Residents therefore have a material role to play in obeying the restrictions and ensuring they are the city’s enforcement ambassadors.”

