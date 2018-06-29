Capetonians host solidarity thikr with Malmesbury community

A group of Cape Town residents will be embarking on a spiritual trek to the Swartland in solidarity with the Malmesbury community. The al-Jeem Thikr Group will be hosting a thikr at the Nerina Avenue Masjid in Malmesbury on Saturday as a show of support following the murder of two mussallies at the masjid earlier this month. Ismail Bassa (74) and Ziyaad Hidji were stabbed to death by an unknown attacker on June 14, while they were observing their last moments of itikaaf [spiritual seclusion]. The assailant fled the scene and after a police chase, was fatally shot. Two other musallies were wounded in the incident.

The Muslim Judicial Council’s shaykh Nabeel Majiet explained that following engagement with the ulama body’s first deputy president, maulana Khaliq Allie, the group decided to host a thikr given the trauma that Malmesbury residents have experienced.

“Whilst the Malmesbury community in the Western Cape returns to routine, the scars of the mosque attack will remain a black mark in the town’s history. During this very challenging time one thing stood out for the world to see – unity. This small, quiet town stood firm and supported each other despite their various backgrounds, faiths and cultures.” – The Muslim Judicial Council

“Maulana responded to me saying that [the community]is very traumatized [and]then we decided that support should come from the people of Cape Town.

“The basis for that is the Nabi [PBUH] who said that whoever is part of the ummah and he does not show compassion, kindness and extend a helping hand in a time of difficulty, then he cannot claim that he is true follower of the Nabi Mohammad [PBUH],” Majiet stated.

The initiative had been welcomed by community members who contributed food and beverages toward the event.

The al-Azhar High School had also come forward to render their support and will be rendering annaasheed at the thikr.

Majied said the invitation had been extended to local masaajid.

A Cape Town delegation is expected to depart after Asr Salah from various masaajid with the thikr expected to begin after maghieb, which commences at 17h50.

“So, wherever it is – any form of difficulty – we can extend a helping hand by creating this awareness of making athkaar and making salawat on the Nabi [PBUH] and the arwaakh…with the intention that Allah accept it and alleviate the difficulty of the community.”

The group has extended the invite to all residents. Supper will be served after Isha Salah.

