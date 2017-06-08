CapeTownStorm: 22 schools damaged

Twenty-two schools have been damaged so far by the storm battering the Western Cape, the provincial education department said on Wednesday.

Roofs were blown off and falling trees broke fences, spokesperson Jessica Shelver said in a statement.

More damages were expected and cleaning up would start on Thursday, she said. Damages could be reported to the department’s Safe Schools call centre.

Western Cape schools would reopen on Thursday, and not remain closed for the remainder of the week, contrary to rumours circulating, Shelver said.

Schools were closed as a precaution after the storm struck the province on Tuesday night. The SA Weather Service said in a statement that the storm was expected to subside overnight on Wednesday.

Shelver said some schools could remain closed for the rest of the week, depending on the severity of the damages. District directors would discuss contingency plans with the principals.

[Source: News24]

