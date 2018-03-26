CATA taxi boss gunned down

Authorities have condemned the murder of a Cape Town taxi boss, gunned down at his home yesterday evening. Dan Khumalo was a senior leader in the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA). Western Cape MEC for Transport Donald Grant has described the murder as senseless and tragic.

“After receiving the news, I immediately called Mr Vernon Billet, the President of SANTACO in the Western Cape, to extend my condolences and express my shock at the news of Mr Khumalo’s killing. I should also like to extend my sincere condolences, on behalf of the Western Cape Government, to Mr Khumalo’s family, who have suffered a horrific tragedy. My thoughts and prayers are with them during this trying time.”

Details around the murder remain sketchy at this stage. MEC Grant has met with Community Safety MEC Dan Plato and Western Cape police commissioner Khombinkosi Jula to fast-track an investigation into the murder.

“We can’t allow this to get out of hand. There have been far too many deaths.”

Tensions within the CATA have been steadily building up over the past year, following disputes between affiliate members in Langa, Bellville, and Delft over routes. Grant said he is deeply concerned about the growing number of targeted killings and incidents of violent conflicts between affiliated groupings and members of CATA, stemming from these ongoing disputes.

“These are likely to continue if the leadership of CATA does not work with authorities to find solutions to the issues they experience internally, resulting in such violence. I urge CATA leadership and members to commit to finding solutions that will see this ongoing violence come to an end.”

The Western Cape Government has established an inter-governmental Task Team to investigate all taxi related crimes. The Task Team comprises members of the SAPS, Department of Transport and Public Works, City of Cape Town, and the National Prosecuting Authority. The aim of the Task Team is to identify the root causes of the conflict, as well as bring the perpetrators and others behind the crimes to book.

“We will also do all we can to assist the SAPS in investigating Mr Khumalo’s murder. We hope that they will move swiftly to apprehend those involved, and bring justice to Mr Khumalo’s family.”

