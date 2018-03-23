Chaos as flooding overwhelms parts of Gauteng

Pretoria has been particularly hard-hit, though the rest of the province is also drowning in places.

Several trees have fallen over and all the low-water bridges have been closed in Centurion, Pretoria and surrounding areas.

The Gauteng Weather Service warned motorists of extensive flooding in Centurion after the Hennops and Appies rivers broke their banks due to the heavy rain.

Motorists have also been cautioned to avoid the R55 leading to Valhalla after a car drove into a sinkhole (pictured). The driver escaped unharmed.

Residents have been asked to avoid all streams and low-lying areas when flooded and were warned not to attempt hazardous crossings.

Houses are flooded and many people report that their roofs are leaking. It was reported that a homeless woman needed to be rescued by emergency workers in flooded Soweto.

Reports have come in that the following areas are also heavily affected:

-Bridge at Rabie and End will be closed.

-Bridge at Main & Nelmapius will be closed.

-Rooihuiskraal By Uitsig High School is flooded.

-Nelmapius by licensing department flooded.

-Lenchen & West is flooded by The Centurion Hotel.

-Clubview bridge by Pepper Chair flooded.

-West Avenue by Supersport Park is flooded.

-N14 south after Hendrick Verwoerd Bridge and before Brakfontein interchange is partially flooded in the slow lane.

Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Johan Pieterse said two cars were stuck in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, and emergency services had to pull them out.

“Several trees have already fallen over all over Pretoria and we expect more to fall because the ground is very wet,” Pieterse said.

He told The Citizen that emergency services were on standby all over the city and that low-water bridges will only be open when it is safe and to relieve the traffic flow.

He said there had been no injuries or deaths reported thus far and he asked people to take extra care.

Pieterse also warned motorists of potholes and said there was a major pothole on the R55 at the back of Atteridgeville in the west of Pretoria.

Livian Harris said her grandmother’s house was completely flooded and they were trying to sweep the water out of the house, but it did not help.

[Source: The Citizen]

Comments

comments