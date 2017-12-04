Charge those implicated in Gupta leaks: SACP

The SACP wants those implicated in the Gupta email leaks and Parliamentary hearings to be criminally prosecuted.

The party is also calling for the axing of incompetent government ministers.

SACP General Secretary, Blade Nzimande, briefed the media on the outcomes of the party’s Central Committee meeting on Sunday.

He said his party will not be rooting for any specific individual to become ANC president at the governing party’s elective conference.

The communist party wants a full-scale inquiry into alleged corruption involving Multichoice.

It is also calling for action over a proposal for increased electricity and water tariffs.

“The increases also reflect years of mismanagement and corporate looting at Eskom. The proposed 19.9 percent increase for 2018/19 cannot be justified. It will have a serious negative impact on the lives of ordinary South Africans, as well as on mining and industrial users, with further retrenchments a likely outcome,” said Nzimande.

“Water tariffs are now scheduled to be increased by further 14.4 percent. This cannot be allowed. This proposed increased comes on top of the Minister of Water and Sanitation announcing that she proposed to cut off water supply to some 30 municipalities.

“This high handed pronouncement fails to address the underlying problems of municipal sustainability, as well as massive irregular spending in her own department.”

[eNCA]

Comments

comments