Chiba’s letter to Zuma read at funeral

At the funeral of Laloo Chiba in Lenasia on Saturday, his son-in-law read from a letter that the struggle stalwart had written to his political comrade Jacob Zuma asking him to step down as president.

Chiba, 87, a close friend of the late Ahmed Kathrada, died on Friday.

Rashid Moosa said his father-in-law had sent the letter last year, expressing his dismay at the state of the ANC following a series of political upheavals, scandals and allegations of state capture.

The letter had also been sent to ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa, secretary-general Gwede Mantashe and deputy secretary-general.Jessie Duarte.

[Source: ENCA]

