Chief Justice, Deputy, SCA head get protection amid threats

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, his Deputy Ray Zondo and the President of the Supreme Court of Appeal Mandisa Maya are being provided with security protection at state expense due to the potential risk posed by their jobs.

Justice Minister, Michael Masutha revealed this in a written reply to a Democratic Alliance (DA) parliamentary question, asking which individuals and institutions that fall under Justice, enjoy state protection.

According to the justice minister, the Ministerial Handbook allows for certain members of the judiciary as well as the National Director of Public Prosecutions and some of the support staff to make use of security services provided for by the State.

Minister Masutha says the rendering of the protection services to the relevant members of the judiciary is informed by the heightened threats, risks and vulnerability assessments that are inherent in their duties. However, the minister says these services are not extended to their families.

The office of the Chief Justice was burgled recently and computers containing information about the country’s judges were stolen.

[Source: SABC]

