16 Safar 1439 AH • 6 November 2017

Photo credit: Peter Kindersley

Child injured during Cape Peninsula Guy Fawkes activities

A 10-year-old boy has been hospitalised after sustaining facial injuries during Guy Fawkes activities at Strandfontein in the Cape Peninsula.

Details surrounding the incident are unclear at this stage.

Mayoral Committee Member for Safety in the City of Cape Town, JP Smith, says they were also forced to close designated sites, including Table View and Maidens Cove, due to gusting south easterly winds.

He says fire marshals and law enforcement officials were out in full force to assess fire risks due to the winds.

[Source: SABC]

