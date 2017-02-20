Headlines
Bloemhoek dam in Kroonstad is at its lowest level.

City of Cape Town to disclose irresponsible water consumers

The City of Cape Town will with effect from today begin to name and shame consumers who use water irresponsibly.

The decision comes as dam levels in the Western Cape continue to drop. Officials say the dam levels now stand at 36.2 %.

They say consumption has to drop drastically to ensure sufficient water supply.

Officials have vowed to take action against consumers who fail to cut consumption.

The metro is experiencing one of its worst droughts.

Tougher water restrictions came into force at the beginning of this month.

