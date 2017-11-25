City of CT to begin Cape Flats Aquifer aerial survey

The City of Cape Town will this week commence with aerial mapping of aquifers, this forming part of the City’s water saving efforts.

In a statement released on Friday, the office of the Mayor Patricia De Lille confirmed that the City has commissioned a number of “land-based and airborne geophysical surveys to determine the extent of aquifers and validate the data gathered by the City thus far.”

The City has assured residents that the methods employed for conducting the survey will not pose a risk to residents.

“A helicopter will be flying approximately 70 to 80 m above the ground using underslung measuring equipment (a disc) to conduct the airborne surveys. The surveys are designed to assist with the mapping of underground aquifers and groundwater flow,” the statement read.

The surveys will be conducted in a number of areas in the Cape Flats, including Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha, Philippi and Atlantis.

The process is expected to take a total of four weeks.

VOC 91.3fm

Comments

comments