City names and shames top 100 water consumers

On Monday the City of Cape Town released the City’s top 100 water consumers. In a bid to quell continued water wastage, the City named and shamed roads within the metro that reflected the highest water consumption. Surprising to many residents, three Cape Flats roads, Haywood Road in Crawford, Manenberg Avenue in Manenberg, and Boundary Road in Lansdowne took the top three spots.

Coming on the back of months of urging residents to use water responsibly, the City of Cape Town says dam levels in the Western Cape are dropping drastically. This despite calls on members of the public to use water responsibly. Major dams stand at 33 percent full.

Mayoral spokeperson, Zara Nicholson says the daily water consumption is at about 840 million litres per day. She says this figure is above the suggested saving consumption levels of 700 million litres per day.

In response to the water crisis, Cape Town Mayor, Patricia De Lille is due to outline the City’s medium to long-term water resource plans on Tuesday. She will also talk about the current drought situation and supply and demand interventions.

Meanwhile, the City has thanked residents for their water-saving efforts. Nicholson says that while the persistent heat cannot be controlled, residents can control their use of potable water for non-essential purpose.

The top 100 users, with the highest water usage per month, are located in:

1. Haywood Road, Crawford – 702 000 litres 51. Brockley Road, Muizenberg – 229 000 litres 2. Manenberg Avenue, Manenberg – 655 000 litres 52. Pelican Parade, Melkbosstrand – 226 000 litres 3. Boundary Road, Lansdowne – 557 000 litres 53. Peak Road, Fish Hoek – 225 000 litres 4. Upper Hillwood Road, Bishop’s Court – 554 000 litres 54. Lichfield Avenue, Bishop’s Court – 224 000 litres 5. Norwich Drive, Bishop’s Court – 500 000 litres 55. Pinecroft Close, Parel Vallei – 222 000 litres 6. Pear Lane, Constantia – 461 000 litres 56. Upper Primrose Avenue, Bishop’s Court – 220 000 litres 7. Barchan Circle, Big Bay – 457 000 litres 57. Bromley Road, Athlone – 219 000 litres 8. Hoeveld Road, La Concorde – 443 000 litres 58. Khalfe Road, Athlone – 217 000 litres 9. Montana Road, Colorado Park – 441 000 litres 59. Spilhaus Avenue, Constantia – 216 000 litres 10. Charnwood Avenue, Tokai – 431 000 litres 60. Head Road, Fresnaye – 216 000 litres 11. Pallotti Road, Durheim – 424 000 litres 61. Hugon Road, Claremont – 213 000 litres 12. Heron Street, Danarand – 417 000 litres 62. Golden Road, Retreat – 213 000 litres 13. Vesperdene Road, Green Point – 409 000 litres 63. Belgravia Avenue, Lansdowne – 211 000 litres 14. Main Road, Green Point – 398 000 litres 64. Peddie Road, Milnerton – 211 000 litres 15. De Wet Road, Fresnaye – 386 000 litres 65. Santos Street, Rugby – 210 000 litres 16. Ridge Walk, Constantia – 378 000 litres 66. Service Road, Lakeside – 209 000 litres 17. Monterey Drive, Constantia – 370 000 litres 67. Peter Cloete Avenue, Constantia – 206 000 litres 18. Beta Road, Camps Bay/Bakoven – 342 000 litres 68. Fraser Road, La Concorde – 204 000 litres 19. Camps Bay Drive, Camps Bay/Bakoven – 337 000 litres 69. Sunset Avenue, Llandudno – 204 000 litres 20. Klipper Road, Rondebosch – 337 000 litres 70. Plettenberg Street, Welgemoed – 203 000 litres 21. Crescent Road, Ottery – 335 000 litres 71. Upper Hillwood Road, Bishop’s Court – 201 000 litres 22. Arcadia Road, Bantry Bay – 334 000 litres 72. Habibia Road, Gatesville – 201 000 litres 23. Deauville Avenue, Fresnaye – 334 000 litres 73. Main Road, Kenilworth – 201 000 litres 24. Salie Road, Lentegeur – 330 000 litres 74. Doig Road, Wetton – 201 000 litres 25. Tanglewood Crescent, Sunset Beach – 330 000 litres 75. Forest Avenue, Bishop’s Court – 198 000 litres 26. Lighthouse Road, Melkbosstrand – 329 000 litres 76. Glen Crescent, Oranjezicht – 198 000 litres 27. Hof Street, Gardens – 322 000 litres 77. Wraysbury Close, Newlands – 195 000 litres 28. 1st Avenue, Glenlily – 314 000 litres 78. Teddington Road, Oakdale – 195 000 litres 29. Deauville Avenue, Fresnaye – 310 000 litres 79. Samelia Road, Dennemere – 188 000 litres 30. Fulham Road, Camps Bay/Bakoven – 299 000 litres 80. Murray Road, Kenilworth – 187 000 litres 31. Kloof Nek Road, Gardens – 294 000 litres 81. Ermington Crescent, Highbury Park – 186 000 litres 32. Koeberg Road, Brooklyn – 287 000 litres 82. Clovelly Steps, Clovelly – 184 000 litres 33. Ingleside Road, Camps Bay/Bakoven – 284 000 litres 83. Vlei Road, Philippi – 180 000 litres 34. Doordrift Road, Constantia – 273 000 litres 84. Amandelboom Street, Plattekloof – 180 000 litres 35. Hohenhort Avenue, Constantia – 266 000 litres 85. Karakal Road, Hout Bay – 177 000 litres 36. Price Drive, Constantia – 263 000 litres 86. Kirsten Avenue, Kommetjie – 176 000 litres 37. Govan Mbeki Road, Crossroads – 258 000 litres 87. Goldsmith Road, Salt River – 166 000 litres 38. Madeira Street, Rugby – 251 000 litres 88. Luisa Way, Hout Bay – 153 000 litres 39. Canal Road, Wetton – 251 000 litres 89. Hofmeyr Street, Welgemoed – 143 000 litres 40. Viljoen Street, Brandwag – 248 000 litres 90. Pitlochry Road, Camps Bay/Bakoven – 135 000 litres 41. Protea Road, Durbanville – 246 000 litres 91. Varkensvlei Road, Philippi – 132 000 litres 42. Ainsty Walk, Constantia – 243 000 litres 92. Milton Road, Sea Point – 131 000 litres 43. Murdock Road, La Concorde – 239 000 litres 93. Fisherman’s Bend, Llandudno – 130 000 litres 44. St George’s Street, Oakdale – 239 000 litres 94. Hofmeyr Street, Welgemoed – 123 000 litres 45. Hutchinson Avenue, Retreat – 239 000 litres 95. Sunset Avenue, Llandudno – 122 000 litres 46. Bishop’s Court Drive, Bishop’s Court – 236 000 litres 96. Jim Fouche Avenue, Plattekloof – 121 000 litres 47. Rupert Avenue, Helderberg Estate – 231 000 litres 97. Bishop’s Court Drive, Bishop’s Court – 119 000 litres 48. 1st Avenue, Eikendal – 230 000 litres 98. Main Road, Lakeside – 119 000 litres 49. Glen Avenue, Gardens – 230 000 litres 99. Carbenet Way, Tokai – 118 000 litres 50. Thames Avenue, Manenberg – 230 000 litres 100. Deauville Avenue, Fresnaye – 116 000 litres

