City names and shames top 100 water consumers

On Monday the City of Cape Town released the City’s top 100 water consumers. In a bid to quell continued water wastage, the City named and shamed roads within the metro that reflected the highest water consumption. Surprising to many residents, three Cape Flats roads, Haywood Road in Crawford, Manenberg Avenue in Manenberg, and Boundary Road in Lansdowne took the top three spots.
Coming on the back of months of urging residents to use water responsibly, the City of Cape Town says dam levels in the Western Cape are dropping drastically. This despite calls on members of the public to use water responsibly. Major dams stand at 33 percent full.
Mayoral spokeperson, Zara Nicholson says the daily water consumption is at about 840 million litres per day. She says this figure is above the suggested saving consumption levels of 700 million litres per day.
In response to the water crisis, Cape Town Mayor, Patricia De Lille is due to outline the City’s medium to long-term water resource plans on Tuesday. She will also talk about the current drought situation and supply and demand interventions.
Meanwhile, the City has thanked residents for their water-saving efforts. Nicholson says that while the persistent heat cannot be controlled, residents can control their use of potable water for non-essential purpose.
The top 100 users, with the highest water usage per month, are located in:
|1. Haywood Road, Crawford – 702 000 litres
|51. Brockley Road, Muizenberg – 229 000 litres
|2. Manenberg Avenue, Manenberg – 655 000 litres
|52. Pelican Parade, Melkbosstrand – 226 000 litres
|3. Boundary Road, Lansdowne – 557 000 litres
|53. Peak Road, Fish Hoek – 225 000 litres
|4. Upper Hillwood Road, Bishop’s Court – 554 000 litres
|54. Lichfield Avenue, Bishop’s Court – 224 000 litres
|5. Norwich Drive, Bishop’s Court – 500 000 litres
|55. Pinecroft Close, Parel Vallei – 222 000 litres
|6. Pear Lane, Constantia – 461 000 litres
|56. Upper Primrose Avenue, Bishop’s Court – 220 000 litres
|7. Barchan Circle, Big Bay – 457 000 litres
|57. Bromley Road, Athlone – 219 000 litres
|8. Hoeveld Road, La Concorde – 443 000 litres
|58. Khalfe Road, Athlone – 217 000 litres
|9. Montana Road, Colorado Park – 441 000 litres
|59. Spilhaus Avenue, Constantia – 216 000 litres
|10. Charnwood Avenue, Tokai – 431 000 litres
|60. Head Road, Fresnaye – 216 000 litres
|11. Pallotti Road, Durheim – 424 000 litres
|61. Hugon Road, Claremont – 213 000 litres
|12. Heron Street, Danarand – 417 000 litres
|62. Golden Road, Retreat – 213 000 litres
|13. Vesperdene Road, Green Point – 409 000 litres
|63. Belgravia Avenue, Lansdowne – 211 000 litres
|14. Main Road, Green Point – 398 000 litres
|64. Peddie Road, Milnerton – 211 000 litres
|15. De Wet Road, Fresnaye – 386 000 litres
|65. Santos Street, Rugby – 210 000 litres
|16. Ridge Walk, Constantia – 378 000 litres
|66. Service Road, Lakeside – 209 000 litres
|17. Monterey Drive, Constantia – 370 000 litres
|67. Peter Cloete Avenue, Constantia – 206 000 litres
|18. Beta Road, Camps Bay/Bakoven – 342 000 litres
|68. Fraser Road, La Concorde – 204 000 litres
|19. Camps Bay Drive, Camps Bay/Bakoven – 337 000 litres
|69. Sunset Avenue, Llandudno – 204 000 litres
|20. Klipper Road, Rondebosch – 337 000 litres
|70. Plettenberg Street, Welgemoed – 203 000 litres
|21. Crescent Road, Ottery – 335 000 litres
|71. Upper Hillwood Road, Bishop’s Court – 201 000 litres
|22. Arcadia Road, Bantry Bay – 334 000 litres
|72. Habibia Road, Gatesville – 201 000 litres
|23. Deauville Avenue, Fresnaye – 334 000 litres
|73. Main Road, Kenilworth – 201 000 litres
|24. Salie Road, Lentegeur – 330 000 litres
|74. Doig Road, Wetton – 201 000 litres
|25. Tanglewood Crescent, Sunset Beach – 330 000 litres
|75. Forest Avenue, Bishop’s Court – 198 000 litres
|26. Lighthouse Road, Melkbosstrand – 329 000 litres
|76. Glen Crescent, Oranjezicht – 198 000 litres
|27. Hof Street, Gardens – 322 000 litres
|77. Wraysbury Close, Newlands – 195 000 litres
|28. 1st Avenue, Glenlily – 314 000 litres
|78. Teddington Road, Oakdale – 195 000 litres
|29. Deauville Avenue, Fresnaye – 310 000 litres
|79. Samelia Road, Dennemere – 188 000 litres
|30. Fulham Road, Camps Bay/Bakoven – 299 000 litres
|80. Murray Road, Kenilworth – 187 000 litres
|31. Kloof Nek Road, Gardens – 294 000 litres
|81. Ermington Crescent, Highbury Park – 186 000 litres
|32. Koeberg Road, Brooklyn – 287 000 litres
|82. Clovelly Steps, Clovelly – 184 000 litres
|33. Ingleside Road, Camps Bay/Bakoven – 284 000 litres
|83. Vlei Road, Philippi – 180 000 litres
|34. Doordrift Road, Constantia – 273 000 litres
|84. Amandelboom Street, Plattekloof – 180 000 litres
|35. Hohenhort Avenue, Constantia – 266 000 litres
|85. Karakal Road, Hout Bay – 177 000 litres
|36. Price Drive, Constantia – 263 000 litres
|86. Kirsten Avenue, Kommetjie – 176 000 litres
|37. Govan Mbeki Road, Crossroads – 258 000 litres
|87. Goldsmith Road, Salt River – 166 000 litres
|38. Madeira Street, Rugby – 251 000 litres
|88. Luisa Way, Hout Bay – 153 000 litres
|39. Canal Road, Wetton – 251 000 litres
|89. Hofmeyr Street, Welgemoed – 143 000 litres
|40. Viljoen Street, Brandwag – 248 000 litres
|90. Pitlochry Road, Camps Bay/Bakoven – 135 000 litres
|41. Protea Road, Durbanville – 246 000 litres
|91. Varkensvlei Road, Philippi – 132 000 litres
|42. Ainsty Walk, Constantia – 243 000 litres
|92. Milton Road, Sea Point – 131 000 litres
|43. Murdock Road, La Concorde – 239 000 litres
|93. Fisherman’s Bend, Llandudno – 130 000 litres
|44. St George’s Street, Oakdale – 239 000 litres
|94. Hofmeyr Street, Welgemoed – 123 000 litres
|45. Hutchinson Avenue, Retreat – 239 000 litres
|95. Sunset Avenue, Llandudno – 122 000 litres
|46. Bishop’s Court Drive, Bishop’s Court – 236 000 litres
|96. Jim Fouche Avenue, Plattekloof – 121 000 litres
|47. Rupert Avenue, Helderberg Estate – 231 000 litres
|97. Bishop’s Court Drive, Bishop’s Court – 119 000 litres
|48. 1st Avenue, Eikendal – 230 000 litres
|98. Main Road, Lakeside – 119 000 litres
|49. Glen Avenue, Gardens – 230 000 litres
|99. Carbenet Way, Tokai – 118 000 litres
|50. Thames Avenue, Manenberg – 230 000 litres
|100. Deauville Avenue, Fresnaye – 116 000 litres
