City: No increase to parking fees in the CBD

Motorists commuting to Cape Town will not be paying more for parking space in the CBD. This after the City of Cape Town rejected claims about a proposed increase in parking fees in the CBD from R130 to R400 per day.

Mayco member for Urban Development and Transport, Brett Herron, decried the claims saying it is completely untrue.

Herron said the City is working on a parking plan that proposes parking time restrictions and an increase to the hourly rate to avoid incidents where people park in the same spot for an entire day.

“The idea of managing on-street parking is to ensure turnover of parking bays so that retail and commercial activity can have customers coming to them. We manage parking so that people don’t hog a parking for the whole day”, Herron stated.

Herron noted that those who do not adhere to the time frame will suffer the consequences.

“If you don’t adhere to the time frame when parking, you could pay a fine of roughly R450 and your vehicle might be impounded,” Herron said.

According to Herron, a business plan was put before the committee.

“So there are two proposals in this plan and we do not propose a R400 increase, instead, we are proposing that we will manage on-street parking by saying we will clamp down on people who park on red and yellow lines as well as people who park on sidewalks”, Herron added.

When asked who benefits from the money made from the proposed parking tariffs, Herron said that the revenue would go to the City, who would then subsidize public transport and expand transport in the City.

“The idea is to encourage everyone to utilize public transport while a decent public transport system is being rolled out, because we can’t build more roads to accommodate everyone within the City,” Herron continued.

