City reduces swimming pool hours to save water

A move which comes into effect on Monday 13 February will see all but six of the City’s 35 public swimming pools close during the week until the end of summer as part of the City’s water-saving measures. Due to the current Level 3b water restrictions implemented in the City of Cape Town, the City is changing the operating times at all public swimming pools for the remainder of the summer season. With the exception of Sea Point, Mnandi Resort pool, and four indoor facilities in Long Street, Retreat, Blue Downs and Strand, all public swimming pools will be closed from Monday to Thursday, starting on Monday 13 February 2017.

The swimming pools will only be open to the public from 14:00 until 17:00 on Fridays and from 10:00 – 17:00 on Saturdays and Sundays until the end of March when pools will close for the winter season. The Newlands, Westridge and Trafalgar pools will be closed for the remainder of the summer season as a result of repairs and upgrades.

According to previous swimming pool user logs, attendance during week days averaged at around 75 people per day during February and March 2016 and around 150 people per day on weekends. This shows that the swimming pools are used 50% more over weekends, compared with week days during February and March.

“With the low usage levels during the week, it is impractical to keep these pools open while facing the current water crisis in Cape Town,” said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security; and Social Services, Alderman JP Smith.

At the beginning of this week, dam levels had dropped to 37,5%. Smith explained that these swimming pools need to be backwashed every day in order to maintain optimum water quality levels, it is estimated that more than 1 680 kl of water per day will be saved just by eliminating the daily backwash of these pools.

With pools only staying open on weekends, only one backwash per week will be needed. Showers at pools will be switched off and splashing in pools will also be monitored and restricted. Only normal bathing costumes may be worn when swimming at public swimming pools as significant water can be wasted just by swimming in casual clothing.

The following swimming pools will be open on weekends only until the end of summer:

Athlone Langa

Atlantis Lentegeur

Bellville Manenberg

Bonteheuwel Monwabisi

Brown’s Farm Morning Star

Delft Muizenberg

Eastridge Observatory

Elsies River Parow North

Enthonjeni Parow Valley

Goodwood Ravensmead

Hanover Park Ruyterwacht

Kensington Vulindlela

Khayelitsha Wynberg

“The situation is not ideal, but I trust the public can appreciate the severity of the situation and will support this measure, over and above their individual water-saving efforts. We need to look at the bigger picture and, frankly, a short-term sacrifice like this is a small price to pay if we consider the impact it will have on our longer-term water supply and needs,” added Smith.

