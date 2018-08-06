City suspends MyCiTi bus service in Khayelitsha due to violence

The City of Cape Town has suspended its services in Khayelitsha after three MyCiti busses were stoned and two Golden Arrow busses were torched this morning. A third MyCiTi bus was stoned along the N2 freeway just before the service was suspended. Thousands of commuters have been left stranded, as taxi drivers down their keys in a massive taxi strike, to protest over a vacuum in leadership in the Western Cape. No injuries were reported, however, at least five bus windows were smashed during these attacks.

Mayoral committee member for Transport Brett Herron said the torching of two GABS buses also appears to be directly linked to the decision by the mini-bus taxi industry to withhold their services.

“My worst fears were confirmed when reports emerged of the attacks on the Myciti busses in Kuyasa during this morning’s peak hour period. I was also alerted to incidents of bus commuters being intimidated and forced off busses at Kuyasa. We condemn this violence,” said Mayoral committee member for Transport Brett Herron.

“We had no alternative but to suspend the D01 and D02 routes operating in Khayelitsha at around 06:30 this morning. Unfortunately, the MyCiTi service in Khayelitsha will remain suspended until further notice as the City is obliged to take action to protect our commuters, personnel, and assets.”

Herron has urged the leaders in the taxi industry to take a strong stand against the violence.

“It is totally unacceptable that these busses are being targeted while we are trying our utmost to assist commuters who are left stranded, as a result of the taxi strike. Leaders in the taxi industry must send a clear message that they are opposing the attacks on other transport service providers.”

The decision by the minibus-taxi industry relates to internal industry leadership issues, and it is unclear when these will be resolved.

“The challenges Metrorail is facing at the moment have displaced thousands of commuters to road-based public transport, with the minibus-taxi industry being one of the key service providers. Our commuters are the worst affected by this strike action, and either arrive late or cannot get to and from work to earn a living. To make matters worse, those commuters travelling from the Metro South-east are now also deprived of the GABS and MyCiTi bus services as we cannot operate given the risk of violent attacks,” said Councillor Herron.

MyCiTi commuters from other areas are also forewarned about possible delays, and those commuters making use of minibus-taxis are advised to make alternative travel arrangements for the time being.

Commuters can visit the MyCiTi website on www.myciti.org.za for regular updates about the service; follow us on Twitter @MyCiTiBus; or phone the Transport Information Centre on 0800 65 64 63 – the TIC is available 24/7 for all queries related to public transport services in Cape Town.

