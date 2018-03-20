City traffic officers accused of police brutality after a motorist arrested

A Cape Town man was allegedly manhandled by city traffic officers yesterday, in video footage posted on Facebook that has since gone viral. Speaking to VOC News on Tuesday, Zaahira Allie said her father 51 year old Zainodien Allie had gone to assist his 81-year-old uncle Yusuf Davids in Belmore Road, Mountview, where he found Yusuf being questioned by traffic cops for making calls while driving. Zainodien proceeded to remove his uncle’s simcard from his phone and handed the phone to the officer who then asked why he was involving himself in the matter.

Zaahira said her father then decided to leave. Backup traffic officers were called and surrounded her father’s car. One officer got into the passenger seat and unhooked his seat belt, while another removed the key from the ignition, breaking it in the process. The officers demanded that Zainodien get out of the car.

What we see in the video is what happened next.

Zaahira said the charges against her father were dropped after he appeared in court this morning. But she stressed that the family wants to take the case further as they feel the traffic cops abused their powers.

“My dad was badly injured on his wrist and it was scraped open. He told the officers to loosen the handcuffs as it was hurting him. When they removed the cuffs inside the cell, they lifted his arms so high that he nearly dislocated his shoulder. He was struggling to close his fingers afterwards.”

In response, the City of Cape Town’s Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith said they have made aware of the footage and confirmed that the allegation is one of police brutality.

“The City takes these allegations very seriously and the matter is receiving urgent attention, including a full investigation to determine what exactly happened. The overall conduct of the officers in terms of their behaviour at the scene, their professionalism, and compliance with the law will have to be determined. We will also have to get the officers’s version of the events,” he explained.

“The City calls on anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist us in our investigation. This investigation will be completed in addition to whatever criminal investigation the South African Police Service is conducting into the matter.” VOC

