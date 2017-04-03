Civil society groups to protest against cabinet reshuffle

Civil society groups will gather outside the offices of the National Treasury in Pretoria on Monday morning. This in protest against what they call attacks on the Treasury and State capture.

The protest follows President Jacob Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle which included axing of Finance Minister Pravin Gordan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.

Zuma has since appointed Malusi Gigaba and Sfiso Buthelezi as Finance Minister and deputy minister respectively.

“We are calling on citizens who are concerned about what is happening in our country – people who are concerned about the reckless conduct of the president to join us and continue with action – so we are able to persuade president to step down as he’s no longer fit to be the president of our beautiful country,” said Mark Heywood of SAVE SA.

There have been calls for people to wear black on Monday to protest against the reshuffle.

[Source: SABC]

Comments

comments