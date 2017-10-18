Voice of the Cape
Classes resume at CPUT campuses

By on Local, News

All campuses at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology will re-open on Wednesday.

Activities were suspended last week following ongoing protests over fees, accommodation and workers’ issues.

An independent external chairperson had earlier found four students guilty of being involved in campus disruptions.

They were expelled but it’s been suspended for 12 months.

CPUT spokesperson, Lauren Kansley, says they are doing everything possible to ensure the safety of students, staff and university infrastructure.

[Source: SABC]

