Community hall set alight in Joe Slovo

A community hall was torched and vehicles were stoned as authorities moved to rein in a protest on Monday night.

The city’s safety and security director Richard Bosman confirmed a hall was set alight in the Joe Slovo/Phoenix area.

Reports were also received of police and fire vehicles being stoned. Firefighters eventually made their way through to douse the flames.

Bosman said the SA Police Service, Metro Police and city law enforcement were on the scene.

It was not immediately clear whether the protest was linked to the removal of shacks in the area.

Community groups in the area urged curious motorists to stop driving along Koeberg Road and making a U-turn at Freedom Way in the hope of seeing what was going on.

On Sunday, a 9 metre MyCiTi bus was torched while operating in Joe Slovo, allegedly by a group of young people.

Transport mayoral committee member Brett Herron said at the time that the no injuries were reported and the motive was still unknown.

[Source: news24]

