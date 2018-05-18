Community urged to recite Khatam for VOCs Ahlan Wa Sahlan

In keeping with the theme of social cohesion and social justice in Ramadan, VOC has again taken four masajid under its wings for the annual Ahlan Wasahlan (AWS) outreach project. The AWS project, now in its 18th year, aims to connect VOC with its listeners, through the recitation of Quran. Every Sunday during the month of Ramadan, VOC staff and its structures will be visiting a mosque in an impoverished area to complete a Khatam and to have Iftaar with the residents.

Sunday 20th May – Manaarul Hudaa in Manenberg

Sunday 27th May – Rahmaniyah Masjid in Steenberg

Sunday 3 June – Masjidul Jumuah in Delft

Sunday 10th June – Masjidul Aashiq in Tafelsig

VOC is inviting people of all faith to join the outreach and express solidarity with those living in dire circumstances.

“If one reflects on the total situation in a time when we are facing unemployment, immense poverty and other socio-economic problems, this outreach programme has formed quite an important part of bringing attention to these particular challenges,” explained coordinator, Ebrahim Arnold.

VOC has again partnered with Gift of the Givers, who will be providing the food for iftaar. This year, the station also welcomes Pick ‘n Pay who jumped on board to contribute 1000 loaves of bread at every AWS masjid, while Ottomans Sports will be supplying hot cups of soup.

But the AWS programme is not just about food, but more importantly education and spirituality. For this reason, VOC has roped in Community Outreach Projects to provide residents with Qurans and Discover Islam to conduct a dawah initiative at each Masjid.

Arnold stressed that whilst AWS was doing much in the way of bringing attention to the conditions of those in the poorer communities, the project need not be viewed as a solution to those issues.

Another important aspect of AWS is the recitation of the Quran and the completion of a khatam. The AWS team have therefore urged listeners to put together a group to recite a Khatam. Groups of 30 people can be arranged with each individual assigned one juz to recite over the Sunday. Anyone willing to participate can email EArnold005@gmail.com

A form can be downloaded here with all necessary details.

GHATAM – AHLAN WA SAHLAN 2018 FORM

Community members can drop off any goods at Gift of the Givers warehouse at 4 Arbeidsweg, Belthorn Estate, VOC studios or call the Masjid directly on the following numbers.

MASJIDUL MANAARUL HUDAA

Jordaan Street, Manenberg

Fagrodien Johnson (Chairman) – 0833913409

Sheigh Abdullah Lakay – 0782160199 / 0630136244

RAHMANIYAH MOSQUE

Cnr Sonata Street & Klavierlaan, Steenberg

ML Fudhail Jones – 0623233419

Dawood Walljee (Chairman) – 021 7157289 / 0717823721

MASJIDUL JUMU’AH – DELFT

Cnr Silversand and Delft Road, Delft

Ml Niyaaz Isaacs – 0838983334

Mog Sedick Balaskas (Chairman) – 0788271214

MASJIDUL AASHIQ

Cnr Compass & Dolomite Road, Searidge park, Tafelsig

Imam Abdurazak Nordien – 0727389356

Egshaan Isaacs (Chairman) – 0837720274

