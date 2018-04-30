Voice of the Cape
Voice of the Cape

13 Sha’baan 1439 AH • 30 April 2018

You are at:»»»Commuters struggling as bus strike continues
Image source: SABC

Commuters struggling as bus strike continues

0
By on Local, News
Bus commuters are once again urged to find alternative transport on Monday morning as the nation-wide bus strike continues.

This comes after negotiations between the unions and the employers deadlocked once again last week.

The unions have revised their demand from 9.5% to 9% for the first year, while employers are offering 8.5%.

Satawu spokesperson Zanele Sabela says, “The engagement we had on Thursday did not bring about an agreement. Minister of Transport Blade Nzimande and Minister Mildred Oliphant of Labour just came in and urged us to find a solution and left it in the hands of the CCMA. So today (Monday) the unions are meeting to find a way forward and I suppose we will have updates after that.”

[Source: SABC]

Comments

comments

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

This blog is kept spam free by WP-SpamFree.