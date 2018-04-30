Commuters struggling as bus strike continues

Bus commuters are once again urged to find alternative transport on Monday morning as the nation-wide bus strike continues.

This comes after negotiations between the unions and the employers deadlocked once again last week.

The unions have revised their demand from 9.5% to 9% for the first year, while employers are offering 8.5%.

Satawu spokesperson Zanele Sabela says, “The engagement we had on Thursday did not bring about an agreement. Minister of Transport Blade Nzimande and Minister Mildred Oliphant of Labour just came in and urged us to find a solution and left it in the hands of the CCMA. So today (Monday) the unions are meeting to find a way forward and I suppose we will have updates after that.”

