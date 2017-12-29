Concourt to deliver judgment on Zuma impeachment

The EFF and other parties brought the case in a bid to seek impeachment proceedings against President Jacob Zuma.

The Constitutional Court is set to deliver judgment in the so- called Zuma impeachment case.

The EFF and other parties brought the case in a bid to seek impeachment proceedings against President Jacob Zuma over upgrades to his private home in Nkandla which were found to be unconstitutional.

This is on grounds that no action has been taken against Zuma after the court ruling in March 2016 which found that the president failed to uphold, defend and respect the Constitution.

The applicants which include the Congress of the People (Cope) and the United Democratic Movement (UDM) approached the court seeking a declaratory order to direct Parliament to consider president Zuma’s conduct, and whether he is impeachable following the court’s March 2016 ruling that he had broken his oath of office and the country’s Constitution.

The orders include one declaring that National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete failed to put in place all appropriate procedures and mechanisms to hold Zuma accountable following the president’s failure to implement recommendations in the Public Protector’s report into the Nkandla debacle in 2014.

But Mbete’s lawyers argued that the Speaker’s office would be acting inconsistently if it were to remove president Zuma.

