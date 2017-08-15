Confusion around missing Grassy Park child

The Grassy Park Community Policing Forum says police are investigating the alleged kidnapping of a 4-year-old girl in the area. It is being widely reported on social media that unknown men in a green vehicle kidnapped the girl this morning from outside her home in 4th Avenue, Grassy Park. However, there are no other details and no formal case has been made with South African Police Service.

Speaking to VOC News, Grassy Park CPF spokesperson Phillip Bam says there’s been some misinformation.

“The police are investigating and the initial investigation shows that there has been some confusion; the children referred to on the neighbourhood watch chats are safely at home – nothing wrong with those children.”

He says that the police has checked around the houses and the area, but nobody has reported a four-year-old child missing.

“We would just like to ask media to check with the CPF when they hear reports like that and to verify the facts before posting on Facebook and Whatsapp.”

Commenting on reports of eyewitness accounts, Bam asserts that there was only one women who “got the story a little bit confused.”

“She just told somebody and somebody [sent the post]around.”

Upon request for comment from SAPS, VOC News was informed that the situation is being treated as a possible abduction, but that no parent or guardian has come forward to lay a case of a missing child relating to this incident.

