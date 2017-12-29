Conservative Durban cuts short Deen Squad tour

By Yaseen Kippie

The circumstances surrounding the short-lived tour of Durban by internationally renouned Deen Squad is seen as problematic by many South African Muslims who support the group, despite the outlash from conservative social media.

According to its website, “Deen Squad are an influential Muslim duo from Ottawa, Canada. Together they combine the raw essence of the urban hip-hop genre with core tenets of spirituality and values in the effort to rouse appreciation of the contemporary Muslim identity in today’s youth.”

Representative of the al-Ansaar Foundation, Irfan Bux, says he made a mistake in inviting Deen Squad to the annual al-Ansaar Souk in Durban this year. Bux was the main organizer of this year’s Souk, which attracted thousands of people.

“We had to cut their performances at the Souk due to the backlash from the Durban community on social media.”

Bux says the decision to invite Deen Squad “was based on their large following,” but things quickly went sour shortly after their performance at the Souk on the 23rd of December, as outlash on social media ensued with regards to videos circulating of their performance.

The main concern from people was that their performance “replicated pop and rap culture.”

“What was alarming was a group of youth in front of audience chanting them on and standing up,” Bux said.

But a deeper problem was raised by messages of support on social media in that the Durban community and Ulama are close-minded. Included in this was a tweet from Deen Squad member Karter Zaher:

This after comments from the Durbanites that they felt Deen Squad “was leading the youth astray.”

The reasons for the ending of their tour seems inconsistent, as their performance style is already expressed in their description above.

