Constitutional Court dismisses ANC’s logo case

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape has lost its Constitutional Court bid to challenge the City of Cape Town’s change of its logo.

The Constitutional Court dismissed the application with costs.

In 2014, the ANC in the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led City of Cape Town approached the courts when the city rebranded itself and introduced a new logo. They accused the city of arrogance and lack of consultation in coming up with the new logo.

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille’s spokesperson Zara Nicholson has welcomed the Constitutional Court’s decision.

“The city has once again been vindicated by this decision taken by the highest court in the country. This signals the end of the road for the ANC’s court battle over the logo and we appeal to them to work with us in focusing their attention on service delivery and making progress possible together with the people of Cape Town.”

[Source: SABC]

