Cops launch manhunt for E Cape police killers

Five police officers have been killed after gunmen attacked a police station in the small town of Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape.

Initial reports are that three officers were killed in an exchange of gunfire with the assailants at about midnight last night.

Two other officers were killed in a patrol car near a local high school, apparently while driving to the police station to help their colleagues.

It’s not known if any of the attackers were wounded during the shoot-out.

A massive manhunt is underway.

Residents of Ngcobo say the gunfire went on for some time.

[Source: SABC]

