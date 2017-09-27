Cosatu marches set to disrupt traffic

Traffic congestion is expected in various cities across the country on Wednesday as the Congress of South African Trade Unions will be staging a national march.

Disruptions are expected across the City of Cape Town in areas such as Buitenkant Street, Strand Street, Adderley Street, Wale Street, Spin and Bureau Street, Roeland Street, Darling Street, Keizergracht Street as well as Plein Street.

The main march will be held in Johannesburg where thousands of protesters are expected to walk to various institutions including government offices, the Chamber of Mines and banks. Protesters are expected to gather at Cosatu House.

JMPD spokesperson Edna Mamonyane says several streets will be affected and has encourages motorists to take alternative routes.

“They will gather at Cosatu house on Jorrisen then then move east and then head north on Civic Boulevard. They will then move west into roost then south into Biccard using Simmonds street then proceed south to the premiers office then they will still proceed south in Simmonds and West into Marshal to Chamber of Mines.”

While in Durban, Dr Pixley Kaseme Street is expected to be closed off.

[Source: SABC]

