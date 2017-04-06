Cosatu questions W Cape businesses move on shutdown

Cosatu in the Western Cape says it is concerned over what it calls double standards by the business community, which is calling for a shutdown on Friday.

Businesses are prepared for its employees to join marches calling for the resignation of President Jacob Zuma.

Provincial Secretary Tony Ehrenreich says often their members are prevented from participating in industrial action for just causes, but now the captains of industry are singing a different tune.

Ehrenreich says while this march may seem a just cause, they want their members to be treated the same in future.

“Clearly if business is going to support some action then they must support all actions and as Cosatu we will demand that they also pay when workers take off in future to go and raise key national issues.”

He adds: “The other surprising thing is here we have a great protest against President Zuma who must go for his bad leadership, but we have also seen the banks leaders, CEOs colluding around prices, many corporations in SA being found guilty of corruption and their leaders are never asked to go.”

