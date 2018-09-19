Cosatu ready for a female president

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu)’s outgoing president, Sdumo Dlamini, says workers affiliated to their unions are ready for a female to take over the labour federation’s top post.

This after deputy president Zingiswa Losi was nominated unopposed for the position – making her the first woman leader of the labour federation.

Cosatu’s 13th National Congress is underway in Midrand, Johannesburg.

Dlamini says, “Workers have always been ready for that. It has been a difficult and tedious process. It’s not just that Cosatu has nominated her, she will be elected tomorrow.”

“It’s the nomination of a woman president, but also we have for the first time achieved a 50/50 balance in terms of gender. It is [a]very important milestone for the federation and all those women and men there – I trust them.”

[Source: SABC NEWS]

