Countdown to the Boland Summer Fest

It’s all hands on deck for the annual Boland Summer Festival, which kicks from Friday 31st March to the 2 April. This is the 18th year of the festival, initiated by the Paarl Muslim Jamaah (PMJ) to support the work of the local community organisations. The event takes place at the Dal Josaphat Stadium in Paarl from 31 March to – 2 April 2017. VOC will broadcast from Paarl for the entire weekend.

Every year, the Boland Summer Festival draws more than 30 000 people from throughout the Drakenstein, Strand, Stellenbosch and the Cape Metropole.

The festival is considered an important vehicle for social cohesion in small town, bringing together people from all walks of life. The festivities kick off on a spiritual note with a mass thikr at the Lappert Street masjid on Thursday evening, followed by a live Jumuah broadcast on Friday on VOC.

The official opening will be held on Saturday evening, where the Mayor of the Drakenstein and members of the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) and PMJ will address festival-goers.

The Boland Summer Festival is supported by the Drakenstein municipality each year and has become a key tourist attraction for the area as well.

The festival provides a family like atmosphere and entertainment will appeal to all ages.

For the sports lovers there will be an exciting rugby match, drifting and spinning, kungfu demonstrations and a funfair for the young ones.

Organisers say festival-goers can expect more than 120 stalls to browse as well as a Tea Garden to relax and enjoy the best of local entertainment.

Organisers have tried to keep the cost of the festival as low as possible.

Entry fee: Adults R15, Children (U12) R10, Pensioners R10. Parking inside the venue will cost R25 per vehicle.

Bus transport is available on the Sunday from Cape Town and surrounding areas. The cost is R80 Adults, R40 Children U/12 and includes the bus transport, entry and breakfast. For more information call 021 862 4721. VOC

