Countdown to Carnival themed VOC Summer Festival

As the countdown to the highly-anticipated VOC Summer Festival 2017 officially begins, the festival organisers have released key details around the upcoming event. The community festival, organised by the Voice of the Cape, attracts thousands of people from the Mother City for a weekend of events at the Vygieskraal stadium in Athlone from the 7th to the 10th December 2017.

This year’s theme ‘Carnival’ aims to bring back the nostalgia of the American funfairs that were popular in the 1960s and 1970s – a mix of sounds, colours, fun play and street food. The VOC Summer Festival has a particularly family-friendly quality.

The festival will see some of the city’s best local artists, with hours of live music and performances and cultural events for the youth and the elderly.

Sport will take centre stage with rugby, soccer, touch rugby and athletics amongst the codes on show.

The festival also features more than 40 street-food and corporate food vendors, and gives a number of community entrepreneurs an opportunity to showcase local cuisine.

Ahead of the busy festive season, festival-goers will also be able to get some retail therapy at the myriad of clothing, shoes, jewellery and make-up stalls, including the exhibition marquee, which promotes corporate products and services.

For festival-goers, the parking space will be accommodated at the Hamadia’s rugby field next to the stadium.

“There will be marshals and security and fire extinguish around the area and the traffic department has come on board, who will all assist with making your parking experience pleasant. Once you leave the parking area, you will cross the road and meet up with the queue to purchase your entrance ticket and the entrance is right next door,” explained festival convenor Gasant Fridie.

The back entrance which is in Johnson road will be used for people with disabilities. Entrance fee is R25 for adult and R12 for disabled, pensioners and children under the age of 12.

“We tried to keep the price as low as possible to accommodate everyone,” said Fridie.

“We invite everyone to come and enjoy the festival, come meet and greet the presenters enjoy the food and the best entertainment Cape Town has to offer.”

The festival will officially start on Thursday 7th with a dhikr, followed by all on air programmes after Jumuah on Friday. VOC

