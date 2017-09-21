Court to decide if Australian who abused 8 children should be extradited

The Wynberg Magistrate’s Court is expected to rule whether Anthony Peter Freedendal, who has been found guilty of sexually abusing eight Cape Town children, should be extradited to Australia.

Freedendal, 76, faces 15 charges of indecent assault, five of persistent sexual offences with a child and four charges of sexual intercourse with a minor in Australia.

He was previously released on bail in Australia and travelled to Cape Town in 2011.

He had not returned to Australia face trial.

In 2014, Freedendal was arrested, charged and sentenced for sexual offences, reportedly involving three boys and five girls in Cape Town, who attended the same church as him.

He would apparently invite them for sleepovers.

Freedendal was arrested at Pollsmoor prison in August at the request of Australian authorities.

