CPF calls off search of missing Lavender Hill girl

The Community Police Forum (CPF) in Steenberg has called off a search for a missing teenager from Lavender Hill, after “exhausting all areas” this weekend. Réne Tracey Roman, 13 years old, was last seen by her friend in Lavender Hill on Friday at 13.45pm. It’s uncertain what circumstances may have led to her disappearance.

Steenberg CPF spokesperson Lucinda Evans said they scoured the area on Friday night along with the Pink Ladies search group and the SAPS K9 unit. They have now stopped active searching.

“There are community members and neighbourhood watch members who are still following up as the information comes through and passing this onto the police. We are very concerned that this child is still missing,” she told VOC News.

Evans said the young girl presented no signs of errant or rebellious behaviour.

“She is a child that conforms. She is a house child and only goes to school and home, and two friends down the street.”

A prayer service was held in the area on Sunday and attended by scores of people.

“We urge the broader community to speak to their children about the dangers in our areas. We are speaking to the primary school learners on Monday morning as we believe someone must have seen something.”

Roman is a learner at the Nirvana primary school.

She was last seen wearing black tights, a pink sleeveless top and slip on sandals.

Anyone with information can contact Sgt Anthony on 021-702 9000/9027/ or the Pink Ladies on 072 214 7439/ 082 441 9096. VOC

