CPF deputy chair resigns due to ‘police failure’ in the search for Courtney Pieters

The deputy chairperson of the Elsies River Community Police Forum (CPF) has resigned from his position, in the wake of the fallout over the murder of three year old Courtney Pieters. Imraan Mukaddam announced his resignation on Tuesday, saying the CPF had been “hijacked by political interference”.

A nine-day investigation to locate the body of the toddler led to a suspect who was close to the family and even participated in the search. The little girl’s body was found in a shallow grave near Bofors Circle in Epping on Saturday, her clothes positively identified by her family.

Speaking to VOC News, Mukkadam criticised the police for “not doing enough” within a reasonable timeframe, which enabled the suspected to interfere with the operation.

“I cannot live with my conscience knowing that we failed the family of Courtney Pieters, and that as a structure within the community we have not done enough,” says Mukaddam.

“My conscience does not allow me to not speak about against the failure of the police to handle this matter properly. They bungled this investigation and because of this, the suspect was able to manipulate the investigation.”

These concerns have also been raised by numerous volunteers involved in the search, including the Mitchells Plain Crisis Forum as well as the Manenberg Safety Forum.

During the search, SAPS failed to supply sniffer dogs to assist with the search, and despite searching Pieter’s home four times, were reluctant to provide search warrants for other houses in the area almost a week into the investigation.

Mukkadam said this matter needs “serious introspection” as the community also failed Courtney Pieters. He plans to continue his work to facilitate change in the Elsies River community but believes he is unable to do so within the confines of the current CPF structure.

“We need to rebuild the structures from the ground and this cannot be done with the CPF as it is,” says Mukaddam.

In a brief comment, Western Cape police said circumstances surrounding the murder of Courtney Pieters are being investigated, as well as the allegations levelled at police regarding the manner in which the case was handled.

“The outcome of the departmental investigation is yet to be determined and this office is not in a position to offer you a comment in this regard as yet. Crimes against women and children are a top priority for the Western Cape police and the allegations of police inefficiency are regarded in a very serious light,” said Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut.

A 40-year-old man from Saturn Close, Salberau, Elsies River is expected to appear in Goodwood Magistrates Court on Wednesday. Mukaddam hopes that sufficient evidence is available to enable conviction. VOC

