CPUT campuses to open on Wednesday

All campuses at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology will re-open next week Wednesday.

Activities were suspended on Tuesday afternoon following ongoing protests over fees, accommodation and workers’ issues.

An independent, external chairperson had earlier this week found four students guilty of being involved in campus disruptions.

CPUT says it is doing everything possible to secure the safety of students and staff as well as their property and university infrastructure.

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley says all CPUT campuses will re-open on Wednesday.

She says: “The break will allow management to continue to engage with all university stakeholders including student leaders and to finally bring an end to this impasse.”

[Source: SABCNews]

