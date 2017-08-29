CPUT protests prompt tight security

Security will be tightened at all Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) campuses starting on Tuesday following violent disruptions on Monday.

CPUT was forced to close its Cape Town campus due to the protests.

Students were reportedly protesting over lack of accommodation.

CPUT spokesperson, Lauren Kansley, says protesters forced staff and students out of a number of buildings and started a fire in an office in the multi-purpose hall.

Kansley says staff and students will now be asked to produce their staff or student cards to security.

“As a result of the disruption at CPUT Cape Town campus on Monday which led to the campus being closed for the day security has been tightened at all campuses. Staff and students will be expected to produce valid cards to access any building.”

[Source: SABC]

