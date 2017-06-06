CT athlete killed in a hit-and-run

Well known Cape Town road athlete Nezaam Isaacs was killed in a hit and run accident in Belvedere Road in Rondebosch on Tuesday morning. According to close friends, the 42 year old passed away soon after he was hit. Isaacs was on his regular morning run when he was knocked over.

“A pedestrian was fatally injured in a hit and run accident in Belvedere Road,” the City of Cape Town’s traffic spokesperson Richard Coleman confirmed.

Members of the running fraternity in Cape Town posted tributes on Facebook in honour of Isaacs.

In a statement, the LOA Itheko Sport Association expressed the shock and sadness with which its members received the news:

It is with great sadness that the LOA Itheko Sport AC release this press statement. This morning at 4.30am, one of our Founder Members passed away after a hit and run incident in Belvedere Road. Nezaam Isaacs was the third member of the club and decided to join the running fraternity to make a lifestyle change. 10 years ago, he weighed in at 138kg and at the time of his passing, he weighed only 68kg. Nezaam has been a true inspiration not only to the LOA Itheko Sport AC, but to the greater running community. Nezaam wrote his own story of determination, setting goals and reaching it, one step at a time. He was always willing to assist and share his running experiences with everyone. His pleasant demeanour and candour will be sorely missed. Nezaam will always remain one of the greatest motivators in our running community. He started off on the 8 week programme, then progressed to complete events in the 10km, 15km, Half Marathon, Ultra Marathon and Comrades Marathon. Nezaam is an icon and can rest assured and be proud knowing that he has made a positive contribution in changing the lives of so many runners in the Western Cape. Our hearts and prayers go out to the Isaacs Family. May Nezaam be granted a high place in Jannah (Heaven).Farouk Meyer – Athletics Development Commissioner – LOA Itheko Sport AC

Western Cape police spokesperson Andre Traut confirmed that Isaac’s death is being investigated as a culpable homicide case. Anyone with information can contact Crimestop on 10 111.

