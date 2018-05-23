CT disaster management gears up for heavy downpours

As the City continues to fight the scourge of drought, Cape Town may have some relief with heavy downpours expected this week. The South African Weather Services has advised the City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre that cold conditions and heavy downpours can be expected over the next few days.

Disaster Risk Management Centre spokesperson, Charlotte Powell, said rain is possible over the Overberg District and the City of Cape Town tomorrow. Localized flooding can be expected in urban centres.

Powell added that the downpours are expected to be more intense during the course of late morning into the afternoon.

“The impact of these heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding of in informal settlements, roads and low lying areas and bridges. Minor motor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads and localized mudslides and rock-falls could occur.”

Residents are urged to contact the City should they experience incidents flooding.

“City services will be on standby to deal with these adverse weather conditions and we encourage members of the public to report any incidents by dialling 107 from a landline or 021 480 7700 from a cellphone,” Powell continued.

