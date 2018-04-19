CT DJ and former SABC employee arrested by the Hawks

The South African Police Service’s directorate for priority crime investigation, the Hawks, has confirmed that a Cape Town DJ and a former employee of the South African Broadcasting Commission have been arrested.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Hawks spokesperson captain Philani Nkwalase said the Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) recovered drugs worth over R2.6 million and almost R300 000 in cash in the individual’s Tamboerskloof home. The discovery was made on April 17, 2018.

“The assortment of drugs that includes Cocaine and MDMA, as well as the cash amount were recovered during an intelligence driven disruptive operation in a house in Hastings Street, Cape Town.”

The Hawks confirmed that a man and a woman were arrested in connection with the raid.

“Two suspects aged 39 and 48 were arrested and are expected to appear at Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on 19 April 2018.”

VOC 91.3fm

