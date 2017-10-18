CT International Airport shooting leaves at least one wounded

The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has confirmed a shooting at Cape Town International Airport in which at least one person has been wounded.

Speaking to VOC News, South African Police Services’ Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo confirmed that a man, approximately 50 years of age, was shot at the drop-and-go section of the Cape Town International Airport on Wednesday morning.

“Apparently, he had arrived at the airport and suspects in an unknown vehicle opened fire on him, shooting and wounding him in his upper body.”

Naidoo says the victim was treated at the scene and transferred to hospital.

“At this stage the motive is unknown and no arrests have been made.”

SAPS is yet to release the identity of the victim.

