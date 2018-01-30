CT march for Prophet Muhammad draws huge crowd

The Cape Town Islamic Educational Centre (CTIEC) organized an inspirational event in honour of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH). The Grand Moulood 1439 took place on Sunday, which was attended by hundreds of devotees from across the city of Cape Town, including few guest from the Gauteng and Kwa Zulu Natal regions.

The proceedings of the event got underway with the Cape Town March for Prophet Muhammed (SAW) to mark the auspicious occasion of the birth of the Holy Prophet.

Under the umbrella of CTIEC led by Moulana Sayed Imraan Shah Ziyaee and the CTIEC Ulama, the peaceful walk proceeded from CTIEC to the suburban part of the area, through 11th Avenue of Eagle Park, and finally climaxed at the Masjidul Kareem Centre.

Carrying flags and defying the extreme heated temperatures, men, women, and children turned up in huge numbers to mark the blessed occasion with the message of peace, tolerance, and peaceful co-existence.

As sounds of nasheeds, and salutations filled the summer air of Cape Town, the massive crowd marched through the streets, expressing their love to the Holy Prophet and sharing the happiness with the bystanders and onlookers lining the footpaths along the route. The message of peace and tolerance given by the Holy Prophet (SAW) was conveyed to the masses by sayings on banners. As the crowds descended at the Masjidul Kareem, special dua was recited to mark the end of the first session of the Grand Moulood.

The second session began with the melodious recitation from the Holy Quran by Shaykh Hafez Mustufa who is one of the local Southern suburbs reciters, followed by presentation of Naats by local Naat reciters including students of CTIEC, the Guest Naat Reciters were Hafez Noor Muhammad Khan Ziaee from Johannesburg, Hafiz Muhammad Raashid Kazi of Durban and CTIEC’s young Sayed Haseen ud Deen who mesmerized the audience with their melodious voices.

The venue was beautifully decorated and appropriately portioned to cater for males and females separately, LCD screens were placed in the female area so that they could enjoy the entire program more clearly.

A large attendance of ulama was recorded at the event, which included Hazrat Qutbudin Kagee Soofie, Imam Goolam, Moulana Habeeb Milanzi (Durban), Allama Khalifa Mufti Sayed Haroon Al Azhari, Moulana Sayed Imraan Shah Ziyaee, also in attendance was Hafez Zaid Sayed, Imam Hassen Walele , Shaykh Sayed Noor Ad Dusuqi, Hafez Shaykh Ebrahim, Imam Abdul Kariem Parker, Shaykh Faisal Lillah, Shaykh Hakim, Imam Kaashief Adams, Shaykh Muneeer, Shaykh Khalid Omar, Hafez Tauriq, Hafez Adam Mohamed and many other groups including members from the different Tariqahs.

Principal of Cape Town Islamic Educational Centre (Allama Moulana Sayed Imraan Shah Ziyaee) said that the way people remained in attendance calmly and with full devotion despite the heat demonstrates the fact that Cape Town is a place of lovers of the Holy Prophet (SAW).

Mufti Sayed Haroon Al Azhari delivered an enlightening talk on the imperatives of respect, reverence and love of the Holy Prophet (SAW), while the guest speaker Moulana Habeeb Milanzi focused on loving and attaching oneself to our Beloved Nabi (SAW) to attain Jannah and closeness to Allah Almighty.

CTIEC spokesperson Sayed Ridhwaan Mohamed, speaking about this blessed occasion said that he never saw such a big and organized gathering anywhere in the Southern Suburbs fully charged with the love of the Holy Prophet (SAW). He extended his special thanks to the people of Cape Town and the participants of the event on their attendance and continuous support.

He further said that CTIEC had attained to a status of significant reference for the promotion of love of the Holy Prophet (SAW) and spreading the culture of Prophetic love in South Africa. He concluded by saying that the love of the Holy Prophet (SAW) was the most precious asset of every Muslim and follower.

“If we wanted to regain our lost glory, then we needed to become embodiment of love of the Prophet, he said that the arrangement of Grand Moulood was of immense importance to strengthen our relationship with the Holy Prophet (SAW). We are glad that the Speakers drew the attention of those who thought that CTIEC exaggerated the greatness of the Holy Prophet. On this day we have witnessed how important it is to connect to our creator Allah (SWT) and to at, all-times, uphold the legacy of our beloved Prophet Muhammad,” said Sayed Ridhwaan.

