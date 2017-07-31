CT motorcyclist killed in horrific accident

Social media users have expressed their shock and sadness following the death of 27-year-old Reyaad Arend, who was killed in a motorcycle accident on Sunday. Arend, who had been travelling on his motorbike, was killed in a collision with a car, between Klipfontein and Kroomboom Road along the M5 south bound. The motorcycle was engulfed in flames as paramedics worked to revive him.

“At about 3.30pm, an LVD (Light Duty Vehicle) and a motorcyclist collided. The motorcyclist caught alight and died in the accident. The driver was arrested for drunken driving,” said Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa.

Arend leaves behind his wife Rafeeqah, whom he wed a just few months ago.

On Facebook his cousin, Taariq Arend said: “You will be sorely missed. Such a humble guy taken away too soon. May Allah grant you a high place Inshallah ameen.”

“My closest friend,my brother. May the Almighty grant you the highest place in jannat. Your warm, loving,g iving and caring personality will never be forgotten and you will always be in my heart. I love you my friend. Till we meet again,” wrote Muhammad Semaar.

“RIP Reyaad Arend my friend I will never forget playing soccer with you and just having a good time in high school,” said Cameron Abrahams.

Meanwhile, over 50 people have been injured, five of them seriously, in a collision between a bus and a car on the N1 at the Klipheuwel/Stellenbosch turnoff north of Cape Town. Western Cape traffic authorities say the car disregarded a stop sign and crashed into the bus late Sunday afternoon. The driver of the car was slightly injured. He was found to be under the influence of alcohol and arrested for drunken, reckless and negligent driving. VOC

Comments

comments